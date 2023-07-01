[Watch] England dismiss Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith off consecutive overs on Day 4 of second Ashes Test

England clawed their way back into the second Ashes Test by picking up the crucial wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in back-to-back overs on Day 4 at Lord's on July 1.

Australia began the day in the driver's seat at 130-2 in their second innings, with a substantial lead of 221. They further solidified their position with a superb first hour of play, adding 53 runs without losing a single wicket.

With the shoulders beginning to drop for the hosts, veteran Stuart Broad struck immediately after the drinks break, dismissing the well-set Khawaja for a sublime knock of 77.

The southpaw tried to take on a leg cutter - short delivery on the body but top-edged his pull straight to Matthew Potts at fine leg.

Khawaja was the thorn for England in the first Test at Edgbaston, which Australia won by two wickets.

The 36-year-old scored a brilliant 141 in the first innings and followed it up with a valuable 65 in the second essay. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his exploits in the opening Test.

Despite missing out in the first innings of the ongoing Test, Khawaja dug in and scored a sublime 77 to help Australia seize control of the game.

One brings two as England dismiss Steve Smith four balls later

Steve Smith endured a rare lapse in concentration.

The other unbeaten batter overnight, Steve Smith, fell immediately after Usman Khawaja to a half-hearted pull shot off Josh Tongue to bring the game closer to parity.

The 34-year-old, who scored a majestic century in the first innings of the Test match, looked set for another big score. However, he pulled a short delivery from Tongue straight to Zak Crawley at deep square leg.

Smith's dismissal for 34 saw Australia slip from 187-2 to 190-4 inside four deliveries.

Here is the video of Steve Smith's dismissal:

Smith smashed his 32nd Test century, his 12th against England, in the first innings to lead Australia to a formidable total of 416. The star batter thus became the second fastest to 9,000 Test runs after Kumar Sangakkara.

Much of the talk among experts and fans have been about England's frailties against the short delivery that saw them lose their last nine wickets for a paltry 137 runs to concede a lead of 91 runs to the visitors.

However, it was bemusing to see Australia's two most in-form and accomplished batters fall victim to a similar ploy by the England pacers. Their dismissals were followed by Travis Head losing his wicket, trying to fend off a short ball by Stuart Broad.

Nevertheless, the Aussies are still calling the shots in the game, with a lead of over 300 and five wickets remaining.

