Watch: Suryakumar Yadav works out in his hotel room during quarantine

Talented batsman Suryakumar Yadav is spending his quarantine productively by working out regularly in his hotel room. The Mumbai Indians batsman traveled to England last week along with Prithvi Shaw to join the Indian Test squad as replacements for Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar.

Suryakumar Yadav updated his followers and fans about his activities in quarantine by uploading a mini-clip on his official Instagram handle. Fans can see him doing various exercises with and without weights in the short clip. Yadav shared the following video and captioned the post:

"Grinding it out."

Both Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are still in isolation. They will reportedly be available for selection from the third Test of the series, which will commence on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds.

The first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play. The second Test will begin on August 12 at Lord's.

Prithvi Shaw has already played five Test matches so far. He also received the Player of the Match award on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. So far, he has scored 339 runs across five Test matches at a decent average of 42.37, including a century and two half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make his Test debut. He will be an option in the middle-order for Team India in this series. If the team management decides to rejig the struggling middle-order at any stage of the tour, Yadav could fit in perfectly.

If Suryakumar Yadav scores in England, it will prove that he is a top-class player: Salman Butt

Recently, while speaking on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan opener Salman Butt opined that if Suryakumar Yadav scores runs in England, it will prove that he is a top-class batsman. Butt also mentioned that it was a huge opportunity for the Mumbai Indians batsman to make a point in international cricket.

"Suryakumar Yadav has a huge opportunity to make a mark in England if he gets an opportunity to play. People have started developing a view of him as being a classy player. If he scores in England as well, he will prove that he is a top-class player because England is a tough place to score runs,” said Salman Butt.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar