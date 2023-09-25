[Watch] Guyana Warriors clinch maiden CPL title with a maximum followed by wild celebrations 

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) finally broke their trophy drought to win their elusive CPL title in the final against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in Guyana on Sunday, September 24.

Pakistan sensation Saim Ayub smashed a magnificent straight six to cap off the dominant victory before the players sprinted onto the field along with skipper Imran Tahir to celebrate wildly.

Following another outstanding round-robin stage, where they finished atop the points table with eight wins and a loss, all eyes were on the Warriors who had previously struggled to win the title.

However, the Warriors were 11th time lucky as they dominated throughout the competition, including the playoffs, to emerge triumphant.

Here is a video of the winning runs and the celebrations that followed:

Expand Tweet

As far as the final went, there was no doubt about the outcome from the get-go as Guayna was on point from start to finish.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the Warriors put on a clinical bowling display to demolish the power-paced TKR batting for a paltry 94 in 18.1 overs. In response, the hosts chased the target without fuss in 14 overs, with nine wickets to spare.

Dwaine Pretorius was the Player of the Match for returning with sensational figures of 4/26 off his four overs. The consistent Saim Ayub added the icing on the cake with his fourth half-century of the tournament to cap off a memorable final for the Warriors.

"Everyone was sending jokes that I became captain" - Imran Tahir

Tahir bowled another brilliant spell in the summit clash.

An emotional Guyana Warriors skipper Imran Tahir sarcastically thanked his doubters for the motivation as his side scripted their maiden CPL title in the 11th edition.

The 44-year-old, who has been part of the franchise since 2018, including two of their previous five finals defeats, was appointed skipper for the season.

The South African spinner led the Warriors manfully, with the side losing just a lone game throughout the season en route to the title.

Tahir said at the post-match presentation:

"Beautiful (feeling). Great experience to play for this beautifulfranchise and people who alwayssupport us. Everyone were sending jokes that I became captain. That actually motivated me, I wanna say thanks to those people. Thanks to our analyst Prasanna. He worked almost 20 hours a day to give us plans. Also want to thank R Ashwin from India. He said our team will win. Thank you to our owners for checking on everything we need."

Tahir finished the season as the second-highest wicket-taker behind teammate Dwaine Pretorius, with 18 scalps in 13 games at a sensational average of 15.44 and an economy rate of 6.22.

The Warriors also boasted the top two leading run-scorers in Shai Hope and Saim Ayub, with the former also winning the Player of the Series award.

Despite being the only side to qualify for the playoffs in the previous ten seasons, the Warriors suffered heartbreaking defeats that kept them from winning the title.

Considering that, it will be no surprise if the celebrations continue long into the night.