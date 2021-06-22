Watch: "Helps me keep calm" - Shikhar Dhawan concentrates during yoga session

Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, was seen concentrating during his yoga session.

The southpaw has been an advocate of the importance of yoga in human lives. On Tuesday, he was seen undergoing some meditation in a clip shared by him on Instagram.

He captioned the video:

"Yoga sessions keep me calm, bring me clarity, and have become an important part of my lifestyle."

Shikhar Dhawan was also heard reciting some verse while meditating inside a hotel in Mumbai. Yesterday, on the occasion of World Yoga Day, Dhawan took an important initiative to make yoga a big part of every athlete’s lives.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in the upcoming Sri Lanka series

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma busy with the WTC final and the following five-match Test series against England, the BCCI has appointed Dhawan as the skipper of a relatively young side that will fly to Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

Reacting to the news, Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture of himself in India's jersey and expressed his delight.

"Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes."

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

The entire squad is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai. While there will be a strict quarantine in place for the first seven days, Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will be allowed to train in the next seven days.

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs followed by as many T20I against Sri Lanka.

India squad for Sri Lanka series: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-capt), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar