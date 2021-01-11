Watch: How Indian cricket team celebrated the historic draw in the dressing room 

The Indian cricket team drew the third Test against Australia despite conceding a 94-run first-innings lead. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had a phenomenal sixth-wicket partnership that saved the match for the Indian cricket team.

The BCCI shared the visuals from the Indian dressing room after the draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. All the squad members and the team officials were elated after pulling off a historic draw by batting for 131 overs in the fourth innings. Here is the clip the Indian cricket team shared on Instagram.

The Indian cricket team was satisfied with their comeback, especially considering the injuries to key players like Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari, among others, during the Test. The team showed character to deny the Australians a victory at the SCG.

The game saw plenty of controversy off the field before and during the test match. The investigation about five Indian players breaking Covid-19 protocols, India's reluctance to travel to Brisbane, and the ugly racist slurs are some examples.

The action of this ICC World Test Championship series between the Indian cricket team and Australia will move to Brisbane later this week, where the hosts will aim to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's first Test match draw in the ICC World Test Championship

Every ICC World Test Championship match involving the Indian cricket team produced a result

The Indian cricket team retained its second position on the ICC World Test Championship standings after the draw in Sydney. All the previous ICC World Test Championship games featuring the Indian cricket team had produced a winner.

However, playing under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, India ensured that Australia does not run away with the victory after setting a 407-run target for the visitors. While the Indian cricket team is still in the second spot, the gap between them and New Zealand is of 0.2% points only. The Indian cricket team still has five matches left in the ICC World Test Championship.