[Watch] Ind vs Eng: James Anderson's sports new hairdo while showcasing smooth run-up and finish at Old Trafford

James Anderson is a vital cog in England's Test setup and will be India's biggest nemesis when the two sides clash in the first of the five-match Test series starting August 4.

And it appears the 38-year-old is in good shape, sporting a mohawk and steaming in, giving it his all during a net session at Old Trafford.

James Anderson took to Instagram to post a clip of him practicing on a cloudy day. He captioned it: "Only one thing to do on a cloudy Monday in Manchester."

You can view the post here:

The post earned some replies from his fellow Lancashire mate, Saqib Mahmood, who called his haircut "aggressive," while Stuart Broad called it a "Tight trim"

Related: James Anderson reaches the 1000-wicket mark

The 38-year-old became the 216th bowler to take 1000 first-class wickets. He achieved this feat with Lancashire when he picked up seven wickets in a blitzkrieg spell against Kent in the County Championship.

Anderson has played more than 150 Tests and is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among fast bowlers. Speaking about his feat, he said:

"To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world. It is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special."

James Anderson will next be seen in action against India. With Broad for company, the experienced duo will be the focal point of England's pace attack.

England Squad for first two Tests against India

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

