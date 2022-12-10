[WATCH] Ishan Kishan celebrates after smashing the fastest ODI double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram; does a jig with Virat Kohli 

Young Team India opener Ishan Kishan scored a sensational double hundred in the third ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, December 9.

Kishan, who might not have even played the match, had skipper Rohit Sharma not been ruled out due to a thumb injury, brought up his 200 off only 126 balls in the 35th over of India’s innings.

Kishan was batting on 199 when he faced the last ball of the 35th over bowled by senior Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The bowler managed to send down a good yorker, but Kishan dug it out and guided the ball towards cover for a single.

As he reached the special landmark, the aggressive left-hander Kishan had arms aloft, took off his helmet and punched the air in jubilation, while also letting out a roar.

He had Kohli at the other end for company and the duo celebrated the big moment with a short dance. Kishan’s double hundred in the fastest in the history of men's one-day cricket. He broke the record of West indies legend Chris Gayle, who had slammed a double century in only 138 balls.

With his spectacular effort on Saturday, Kishan also became the fourth Indian to smash a double century in one-dayers. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag in an elite list.

Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 210 off 131 balls

In an unforgettable innings, the 24-year-old Jharkhand batter slammed 210 runs in 131 balls in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday. Sent into bat after losing the toss, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for 3 as he was trapped lbw by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Kishan and Kohli, however, featured in a superb second-wicket stand of 290 as the duo took the attack to Bangladesh in the dead rubber. Kishan slammed as many as 24 fours and 10 sixes in his innings. He smashed Taskin Ahmed for a four and a six immediately after reaching his double hundred, before falling to the Bangladesh pacer, miscuing another attempted big hit.

Following Kishan’s dismissal, Kohli also reached his first one-day hundred since August 2019, hitting Ebadot Hossain for a maximum over fine leg. Team India were 339/3 at the end of 40 overs.

