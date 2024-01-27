[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah in disbelief as replays show Ben Duckett was lbw after Rohit Sharma decides against review on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t believe his luck as replays showed that England opener Ben Duckett was lbw out after India captain Rohit Sharma decided not to review the not-out decision on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Hyderabad.

The incident took place in the 17th over of England's innings. Bumrah bowled a length ball that seamed in and Duckett was cramped for room. He was trapped in front of the middle stump but the umpire turned down the appeal.

Rohit and wicketkeeper KS Bharat decided against the review but the replays showed that the ball would’ve gone onto the crash onto the leg stump.

Expand Tweet

As soon as ball tracking was shown on the big screen, India vice-captain Bumrah put his hands on his head in disbelief.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Bumrah, however, cleaned up Duckett soon as the left-hander chopped onto the off-stump in his very next over. The dismissal came after the batter smashed him for two boundaries in the next over. Bumrah was pumped up with the wicket. He punched in the air and yelled ‘come on’.

India on top against England on Day 3 as Jasprit Bumrah sends back Ben Duckett and Joe Root

Team India were on top against England during the second session of Day 3 of the first Test.

At the time of writing, England were 119/3 after 22.4 overs, with Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. They are still trailing by 71 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Zak Crawley, before Bumrah sent back Duckett and Joe Root.

Earlier in the day, the visitors wrapped up India's first innings for 436 with three quick wickets. For India, Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring 87 runs off 180 balls, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries. KL Rahul and Yashavi Jaiswal also chipped in with 86 (123) and 80 (74), respectively.

Joe Root emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with figures of 4/79, while debutant Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed bagged two wickets apiece.

Batting first, England put up 246 in 64.3 overs. Ben Stokes top scored 70 off 88 deliveries, a knock that included three maximums and six boundaries.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece for the hosts, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st Test live scores and commentary here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App