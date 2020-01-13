Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini rattle the stumps in net session ahead of ODI series against Australia

Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has mastered the art of bowling yorkers

India's lethal pace attack, led by World No.1 ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah, will pose a threat to the visiting Australian batsmen. In Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur, the hosts have included four fast bowlers in the squad and two of them - Bumrah and Saini – are in the form of their life.

Earlier in the nets today, the two also showed a glimpse of what awaits the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith in the three-match ODI series.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of India’s net session, in which Bumrah and Saini are seen practicing their yorkers and rattling the stumps.

Speaking ahead of the first ODI, captain Virat Kohli himself revealed that Bumrah made things difficult for him in the nets.

"Well, Bumrah is playing with the team since last four years now, and this is probably the second time I have ever got out in the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out".

I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session because he ran back to his mark, but I got out. It's fun sort of competition, he's according to me the most skillful bowler and to play against him, he brings match intensity at the nets," Kohli said.

The first ODI will be played on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.