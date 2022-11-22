[WATCH] Jofra Archer hits the nets as he eyes a comeback in early 2023

England speedster Jofra Archer is in the process of recovering from a string of injuries that has kept him out of cricketing action for a year and a half. His last international match was a T20I against India back in March 2021.

In a recent video posted by the Barmy Army on their Twitter handle, Archer can be seen bowling to an English batter in the nets as the national team prepares for the Test series in Pakistan.

“Jofra back in the nets and looking rapid” the caption read.

Archer is currently in the UAE with the England Lions squad where he is continuing his rehabilitation.

"He is currently in the UAE with the England Lions team and is continuing his rehab. He is making excellent progress and the view is that he will be looking to play competitively again during the early part of 2023,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz a few days ago.

The star fast bowler is currently under the supervision of coach Jon Lewis and is working closely with veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson. He is expected to play a part for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season after missing the 2022 season.

Jofra Archer's rise to fame has been phenomenal

The Trinidad-born fast bowler made headlines right after making his international debut against Ireland in May 2019. He went on to play a pivotal role in England's 2019 World Cup triumph. He bagged 20 wickets in 11 games and also bowled the crucial super over in the final against New Zealand.

Archer's Test debut came in the 2019 Ashes. His hostility and sheer ability to bounce out opposition batters were on display as he took 22 wickets in four Tests in that series. However, injuries have, unfortunately, been a consistent feature of his short career.

In May and December 2021, Archer underwent two operations for an elbow injury. In May 2022, he was ruled out of the English summer after suffering a back stress fracture.

