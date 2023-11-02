[Watch] KL Rahul sports a beaming smile after his DRS review decision proves to be successful during IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Team India wicketkeeper KL Rahul continued to impress everyone with his smart and accurate work behind the stumps in the 2023 World Cup during the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2).

Men in Blue went on to bag a thumping 302-run victory in the match and booked their spot in the semi-final.

India batted first in the contest and made a massive score of 357/8 in 50 overs. Their pace trio then rattled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, bundling them out cheaply for 55 in 19.4 overs.

KL Rahul's alert DRS review suggestion in the 12th over caught the attention of fans and viewers during the eventful second innings. Mohammed Shami bowled a length delivery down the leg stump, and Dushmantha Chameera tried to play a flick shot but could not get the desired connection.

Umpire Chris Brown signaled it as a wide, but KL Rahul immediately asked Rohit Sharma to take a review. The third umpire ruled Chameera out as the replays suggested that the ball had touched his gloves. Rahul was spotted sporting a beaming smile after the on-field decision was overturned.

"He is absolutely important with the DRS"- India captain Rohit Sharma about KL Rahul

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that KL Rahul plays a crucial role in deciding about DRS reviews. Sharma said:

"He is absolutely important with the DRS. I have left it to the bowleer and the keeper. I have to find the individuals I can trust in DRS. Playing as an unit, couple of decisions goes can go either ways. It was fifty fifty today.

While reflecting on India's journey in the World Cup so far, Sharma continued:

"Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified now. It has be a good effort from the entire squad. When we started in Chennai, our first goal was to qualify in the semis. It's very pleasing to see when things are going our way."

Rohit also hailed the bowling department for their consistent performances in the tournament. On the bowling unit and road ahead, Sharma added:

"To produce two magnificent bowling performances shows the quality of the seamers. They have got so much skill set, all in all it was very pleasing to watch and I hope they continue to do that way. South Africa are playing good cricket and it will be a great spectacle for the people of Kolkata and they are gonna enjoy it."

Team India will next face South Africa on Sunday (November 5) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.