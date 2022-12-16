[WATCH] Kuldeep Yadav claims a five-fer on Test comeback as Ebadot Hossain is caught down leg

Team India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed a memorable five-wicket haul in his comeback Test match on Day 3 against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Friday, December 16. He dismissed Ebadot Hossain for 17 in the first session of play as India bundled out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings.

Responding to India’s total of 404, the hosts resumed their innings on their overnight score of 133/8. Kuldeep struck early, having Hossain caught down the leg side, in the process also claiming a five-fer. The left-arm spinner got one to spin sharply from off towards leg and Hossain only managed to nick the ball, with Rishabh Pant taking a well-judged catch.

The wicket brought to an end a stubborn ninth-wicket stand of 42 between Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25). With the scalp, Kuldeep registered his third five-wicket haul in his eighth Test match. The 28-year-old had earlier claimed 5/57 against West Indies in Rajkot (October 2018) and 5/99 against Australia in Sydney (January 2019).

Axar Patel, the other left-arm spinner in India’s line-up for the Chattogram Test, brought Bangladesh’s innings to a close, having Mehidy stumped. Bangladesh’s innings lasted only 55.5 overs. However, India did not enforce the follow on and decided to bat again.

“I was a bit nervous”- Kuldeep Yadav

Earlier, Kuldeep claimed four wickets on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh. It was a memorable day for him as he had also contributed a valuable 40 runs with the bat, adding 92 runs for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (58).

Reflecting on his impressive bowling performance in his comeback Test, he told the official broadcaster during a chat:

“I was a bit nervous in the first two overs, was a bit lucky to get the first wicket of the first over and bring the momentum back to our side. After a couple of overs, I settled in and tried to mix the pace. I tried to bowl from over the wicket and around the wicket, getting proper turn and was loving it in the middle.”

Speaking of his batting, he looked in control out in the middle, although India were under some pressure, having lost Shreyas Iyer early in the day. The 28-year-old said:

“When I was batting, I thought that there was not much in it for the spinners. I didn't face any discomfort while batting. I thought it'll be good for batting. When you're a wrist-spinner bowling with the Kookaburra ball, you'll definitely get turn and bounce on such wickets.”

Kuldeep’s previous Test was against England in Chennai in February 2021. He did not have much to do in the match, and ended up claiming only two wickets.

