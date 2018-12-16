×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch : Mitchell Starc takes down Nathan Lyon's shorts during interview

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
11   //    16 Dec 2018, 16:48 IST

Nathan Lyon had no clue what Mitchell Starc during his interview
Nathan Lyon had no clue what Mitchell Starc during his interview

What's the Story?

India is currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia and the second Test of the series is underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Before the commencement of the third day's play, a bizarre incident took place during the pre-match talk show.

In Case You Did Know...

Australia were bowled out for 326 in the first innings on day two and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were unbeaten on the crease at the start of day three. As usual, all the players were practising hard and warming themselves up ahead of the play on Sunday. The players also participate in the pre-match interviews and talk about their plans and strategies for the Test.

The Heart of The Matter

Nathan Lyon was being interviewed ahead of the third day's play and during his interview, his teammate Mitchell Starc played a prank on the wily off-spinner. Starc came running from out of nowhere and shockingly took down Nathan Lyon's shorts. This incident left each and everyone watching stunned as Lyon's interview was live on TV.

The talk show panel also discussed this thing and Adam Gilchrist thanked God that Nathan Lyon had his sports skins under the warm-up shorts. The panel even acknowledged that it was a determined effort by Starc.

What's Next?

Well, it was one of the funniest incidents to have taken place on a cricket field but we all know neither of the cricketers have any grudge against one another. Mitchell Starc played an innocent prank on Nathan Lyon and the two Australians bowled well on the third day to bowl India out.

What comments do you have for this funny incident involving Starc and Lyon? Share your feedback in the comments box below. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Nathan Lyon Mitchell Starc Leisure Reading
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
[Video] Mitchell Starc dacks Nathan Lyon during his...
RELATED STORY
Johnson offers Starc help ahead of Perth Test
RELATED STORY
We'll take 250-9 but got a bit wrong in end: Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
Mitchell Starc replaces injured Billy Stanlake for third...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australian legends slam...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who are crucial for...
RELATED STORY
Report: Starc 'furious' over criticism from former Aussie...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing the Test records of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: India beat Australia by 31...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us