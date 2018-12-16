Watch : Mitchell Starc takes down Nathan Lyon's shorts during interview

Nathan Lyon had no clue what Mitchell Starc during his interview

What's the Story?

India is currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia and the second Test of the series is underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Before the commencement of the third day's play, a bizarre incident took place during the pre-match talk show.

In Case You Did Know...

Australia were bowled out for 326 in the first innings on day two and Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were unbeaten on the crease at the start of day three. As usual, all the players were practising hard and warming themselves up ahead of the play on Sunday. The players also participate in the pre-match interviews and talk about their plans and strategies for the Test.

The Heart of The Matter

Nathan Lyon was being interviewed ahead of the third day's play and during his interview, his teammate Mitchell Starc played a prank on the wily off-spinner. Starc came running from out of nowhere and shockingly took down Nathan Lyon's shorts. This incident left each and everyone watching stunned as Lyon's interview was live on TV.

The talk show panel also discussed this thing and Adam Gilchrist thanked God that Nathan Lyon had his sports skins under the warm-up shorts. The panel even acknowledged that it was a determined effort by Starc.

What's Next?

Well, it was one of the funniest incidents to have taken place on a cricket field but we all know neither of the cricketers have any grudge against one another. Mitchell Starc played an innocent prank on Nathan Lyon and the two Australians bowled well on the third day to bowl India out.

