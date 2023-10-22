[Watch] Mohammed Shami's searing yorkers sent stumps cartwheeling in double strike during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami once again proved why he is so effective in the death overs with two absolutely sensational yorkers to dismiss Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry on consecutive deliveries during their 2023 World Cup encounter in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

New Zealand needed some quick runs at the backend of their innings, but Shami kept on chipping away with wickets and ensured that their tail didn't wag. From around the wicket, Shami got the ball to zone in on the stumps and before Santner could bring his bat down in time, the off-stump went cartwheeling.

Mohammed Shami was in the zone as he bowled another full delivery that tailed in and this time knocked over Matt Henry's leg stump. The pacer was absolutely thrilled and rightly so given the way in which he struck twice.

Here's the video of the dismissals:

Mohammed Shami dismissed Daryl Mitchell to pick up his second World Cup fifer

Daryl Mitchell had already scored a sensational hundred and was understandably farming the strike to ensure he got as many big hits as possible in the end. However, he mistimed a delivery from Shami straight into the hands of long-on and the pacer got his second five-wicket-haul in World Cups.

Shami became only the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat, having picked up his first fifer in World Cups four years ago against England. Here's a video of the eventful last over and the moment when he got his fifth wicket:

Mohammed Shami's sensational figures of 5/54 helped the Men in Blue make an impressive comeback in the first innings after being under the pump for most of the time. The partnership of a staggering 159 runs between Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell had set the Kiwis up nicely to get to a target probably in excess of 300.

However, the Indian bowlers ensured that they restricted the Blackcaps to 273. The hosts will need a good solid start to fend off any new ball threat from New Zealand.