Watch: Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill get their Test caps ahead of India debuts

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were handed their Test caps ahead of the 2nd India vs Australia Test match. While Shubman Gill was given Test cap No.297, Mohammed Siraj was handed Test cap No.298 in Australia.

The video was uploaded by the BCCI on their social media handles, with players from the Indian cricket team seen celebrating the occasion on the field.

The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. @RealShubmanGill is now the proud holder of India's Test cap 🧢 No. 297. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/G0kdE9TgNU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Shubman Gill was the first to receive his Test cap at Melbourne. The youngster was handed his Test cap by Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri, with the former cricketer providing some words of encouragement for Shubman Gill as well.

After wearing the cap, Shubman Gill was seen going back to the group as the rest of the players applauded the youngster. Sharing the video, the BCCI wrote that there is no better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance.

He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India's Test 🧢 no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D48TUJ4txp — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Mohammed Siraj was next in line to receive his Test cap. He received it from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was seen praising the fast bowler about coming through the first-class system in India and earning his Test cap.

Sharing the video, the BCCI praised Mohammed Siraj for batting personal tragedy and overcoming adversity, as they advised him to seize the day. Mohammed Siraj had earlier lost his father while on national duty in Australia, with the fast bowler bravely choosing to stay with the team despite the tough circumstances.

Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have huge roles to play in Boxing Day Test

Shubman Gill will be looking to make a mark as opener in the 2nd Test

Both Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill have big shoes to fill in the 2nd India vs Australia Test. With the team already down 1-0 in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, the duo will be expected to hit the ground running and help the Indian team win the Melbourne Test.

Mohammed Siraj comes in place of Mohammed Shami, who was earlier ruled out of the series with a forearm fracture. Siraj has impressed during the practice matches against Australia A, picking up 5 wickets across the 2 games. The right-arm fast bowler will be expected to get up to speed early and link up well with the rest of the Indian pace attack.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has been roped in to replace youngster Prithvi Shaw. The opener impressed during the practice matches as well, notching up a half century in the second match against Australia A. With India’s opening struggles evident in the 1st Test at Adelaide, Shubman Gill has a huge responsibility to get India off to a good start.