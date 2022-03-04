×
[Watch] Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq lets out a huge roar after reaching maiden Test Hundred in 1st Test vs Australia 

Imam-ul-Haq celebrates after his maiden Test century
Modified Mar 04, 2022
Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq's ton helped the hosts take command of proceedings in Rawalpindi on Friday, Day 1 of the first Test against Australia. It was also his maiden Test hundred in 12 games.

It was a comeback match for Imam; he last appeared for Pakistan in the longest format of the game in 2019, against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Poor batting returns led to him being snubbed after that match.

The 26-year-old's triumphant return has been made more special as he has notched up a century against a high-quality Australian team. After reaching the landmark with a cover drive against Mitchell Starc, Imam let out a huge roar and jumped in jubilation. He then acknowledged the crowd's applause and extended prayers to the almighty.

The dressing room rises!!@ImamUlHaq12 registers his first Test century 👏👏#BoysReadyHain #PAKvsAUS https://t.co/Nh557Z0wI4

Top-order contributions help Pakistan dominate Day 1

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat on a decent batting track. Openers Abdullah Shafique (44) and Imam (132*) proved their captain's decision right by putting on a century partnership for the opening wicket to give the hosts an ideal start.

After a hard 34 overs, Nathan Lyon finally gave the visitors the breakthrough by dismissing Shafique. That was the only positive for Australia on the day as they failed to pick up another wicket.

Imam and Azhar Ali's (64*) second-wicket partnership was a master-class in Test match batting. They respected the good balls and pounced whenever the bowlers strayed from their lines.

Pakistan were 245/1 at stumps, a strong start by the top order giving them a great platform to pile up a huge first-innings total.

