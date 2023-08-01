Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw is set to make his county debut later this week as he will represent Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Shaw has been in spectacular form ahead of the 50-over tournament, notching up a wonderful half-century in the team's second XI match on Tuesday, August 1. The talented youngster hit 65 runs off 39 deliveries.

You can watch the highlights of Shaw's entertaining knock below:

Northamptonshire CCC @NorthantsCCC



A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning. 🤩 Getting straight down to business.A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5gOxJJj9ZS

Notably, Prithvi Shaw will make his county debut on Friday, August 4, against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham.

"A great opportunity for me" - Prithvi Shaw on his maiden county stint

Prithvi Shaw shared his excitement over his county debut and thanked Northamptonshire for providing him with an opportunity to prove his worth.

The batter was quoted as saying in a media release:

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here. It's going to be amazing I think and I'm really looking forward to it."

Shaw was originally supposed to play two first-class games as well for Northamptonshire. However, he was forced to miss those matches due to a visa delay.

The opener last played for India in July 2021. While he was part of India's T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand earlier this year, he didn't get to feature in the playing XI.

Playing for Delhi Capitals (DC), Shaw endured an underwhelming campaign in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He struggled to get going with the bat and was even dropped from the playing XI after the first six outings.

He did bounce back with an impressive half-century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on return. Shaw finished the season with 108 runs to his name from eight matches at a dismal average of 13.25.

The 23-year-old would want to make the most of his chances in the Royal One-Day Cup as he looks to regain his place in the national side.