Watch: Prithvi Shaw hits Rohit Sharma with a throw as India struggle in the field once again

Prithvi Shaw struck Rohit Sharma while attempting to throw the ball at the bowler's end during the second session of the Gabba Test. The misdirected throw summed up India's fielding woes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the 53rd over of the Australian innings, Marnus Labuschagne flicked the ball to mid-wicket, where Prithvi Shaw was placed. The 21-year-old was fielding in place of an injured Navdeep Saini. The youngster picked up the ball and aimed his throw at the non-striker's end as Australia looked to run a single. But his aim was off and it hit Rohit Sharma, who had to take evasive action to avoid being struck on the chest.

With India's injuries mounting, one can only imagine how serious a blow it would have been if Rohit Sharma was hit on the chest. The Mumbai Indians captain showed quick reflexes to avoid getting seriously hurt. Although Sharma looked visibly annoyed, he did not shoot any daggers at the young batsman.

Prithvi Shaw's throw sums up India's fielding

Ajinkya Rahane dropped Marnus Labuschagne in the second session

India began the day really well in the field, with Rohit Sharma taking a stunning catch to get rid of David Warner in the first over of the Test match. But they lost their way a bit in the second session, with Marnus Labuschagne getting two reprieves.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara both dropped Labuschagne, as he scored yet another half-century to put Australia in a decent position. Prithvi Shaw's blunder only added to the visitors' woes.

India dismissed the Australian openers in the first session, before Washington Sundar sent Steve Smith packing for his first wicket in Test cricket.