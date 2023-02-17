Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin pulls Mohammed Shami’s ears during a fun moment in IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin pulled Mohammed Shami’s ears during a light moment in the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

As the players came together to celebrate Nathan Lyon wicket in the 75th over, the ace Indian spinner could be seen pulling off the prank. It was Shami's third wicket of the day to send the Aussies tottering at 246/9.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, Shami provided India with their first breakthrough by dismissing Aussie opener David Warner for 15. The 32-year-old also dismissed Travis Head and Mathew Kuhnemann, finishing with figures of 4/60 in his 14.4 overs.

Shami has been in fantastic form of late. He previously scalped three wickets in the Nagpur Test. The right-arm pacer also bagged four wickets in two games in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shine as Australia bowled out for 263

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out Australia for 263 in 78.4 overs on Day 1. While Shami scalped four wickets, Jadeja and Ashwin settled for three wickets each.

Both Jadeja and Ashwin achieved personal milestones on Friday. While Jadeja completed his 250th Test wicket, Ashwin scalped his 100th against Australia. Together, the duo scalped 15 wickets in the previous game, which India won by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja top-scored with 81 off 125 balls, including a maximum and 12 boundaries. Peter Handscomb remained unbeaten on 72 off 142 balls as wickets continued to fall on the other end. Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins chipped in with a crucial 33 run-knock.

Team India will now look to gain a significant lead in their first innings by scoring a big total. A win in the Delhi Test will help the hosts retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fifth consecutive time at home.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will look to bounce back in their bid to win the Test series in India for the first time since 2004/05.

