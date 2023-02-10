[WATCH] Rohit Sharma puts in a desperate dive to reach his crease after horrible mix-up with Virat Kohli 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma looked in terrific touch on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, February 10. Resuming his innings on his overnight score of 56*, Rohit was unbeaten on 85 at Lunch, guiding India to 151/3.

While he looked in complete command out in the middle, the Indian captain had a lucky escape just before the session came to an end. He narrowly escaped a run-out following a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

In the 48th over of India’s innings, Kohli placed a delivery from Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon towards midwicket. He then took a couple of steps down the wicket, suggesting he was interested in a quick run.

Rohit responded and charged towards the other end. However, realizing it was a tight run, Kohli pulled out. The Indian captain then had to scamper back and put in a desperate dive to reach his crease safely. A wide throw from the fielder also aided the Indian batter’s cause. Acknowledging his mistake, Kohli put his hand up and apologized to his captain.

Kohli was unbeaten on 12 off 25 balls when Lunch was taken on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test. He was dismissed at the start of the second session, becoming Todd Murphy's fourth victim in the innings.

Resuming their first innings on 77/1, India lost nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (seven). Australia’s debutant off-spinner Murphy claimed both wickets.

The bowler had also dismissed KL Rahul (20) just before stumps on Day 1, thus claiming his maiden Test scalp.

“He won't allow any bowler to settle” - Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma’s impact

After Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul on comeback restricted Australia to 177 on Day 1 in Nagpur, Rohit extended India’s advantage with a brisk half-century. Speaking on the ICC Review show after the opening day’s play, Ravi Shastri equated Rohit with former opener Virender Sehwag.

Sharing his views on the significance of the Indian captain’s form with the bat in the ongoing series, Shastri said:

“If Rohit stays there, he gets it quickly. He won't allow any bowler to settle. Runs will come much like Viru at his best. When Virender Sehwag was in form, he made the job for the middle order a lot easier by really taking it to the opposition early on. His role will be that.”

The ongoing Test against Australia in Nagpur is Rohit’s first red-ball game for India since the Bengaluru Test against Sri Lanka in March 2022.

