Watch: Rohit Sharma takes a stunner at slip as Mohammed Siraj gets David Warner

Rohit Sharma completed a stunning catch at second slip to send David Warner back to the pavilion in the first over of the Brisbane Test. Mohammed Siraj got the southpaw's wicket once again. He has now dismissed the Australian twice this series.

The video of Rohit Sharma’s stunning catch was uploaded by Cricket on BT Sport on Twitter, as India made a dream start in the final Test.

Mohammed Siraj gets David Warner early again 💥



Beautiful delivery. Great catch. Dream start for India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vW4oB0IzjM — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 15, 2021

Slip catching has been an issue for India in this series, but Rohit Sharma made sure the visitors made a positive start on Day 1 of the Gabba Test. Ajinkya Rahane's team got David Warner’s crucial wicket on the last ball of the first over.

Siraj bowled a brilliant delivery, which pitched around middle and off and moved away from the left-handed batsman. David Warner could only manage to nervously poke at the delivery and edged it.

For a second it looked the ball would drop before it reached first slip. But Rohit Sharma had other ideas. The slip fielder dived brilliantly to his right and completed the catch in front of the first slip fielder.

Rohit Sharma has a big role to play in Brisbane

Rohit Sharma has quickly formed an impressive partnership with Shubman Gill at the top of the order. The opening duo notched up 50-plus stands in both the innings in Sydney.

Despite getting starts at the SCG, Sharma was guilty of throwing his wicket away. The batsman scored 26 in the first innings before getting out for 52 in the second.

Sharma’s fielding effort will fill him with confidence before he comes out to bat in the Brisbane Test. After a solid showing in Sydney, the opener will be expected to kick on and play a crucial role in the series decider.