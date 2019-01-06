WATCH: Shami bowls a Jaffer to rattle Cummins

Rohit Sarkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 8.84K // 06 Jan 2019, 10:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WATCH: Shami bowls an absolute beauty to dismiss Pat Cummins

What's the story?

Mohammed Shami bowls an absolute beauty to send Cummins' stumps for a walk on the 2nd session of Day 4.

The Background

On Day 3, Australia were reduced to 236/6 before the rain interruption causing no further play on Day 3 leading to stumps. This happened after India scored a mammoth 622 runs in the first Innings, riding on the twin centuries from the willow of Cheteshwar Pujara (193 runs off 373 balls ) and Rishabh ( Pant 159* off 189 balls ). Mayank Agarwal (77 runs off 112 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (81 off 114 balls )also played a key role to push India past the figure of 600, by scoring half-centuries each.

The start of Day 4 was delayed again due to rain. The First session of Day 4 was washed out due to rain and lunch was taken early. After Lunch, the weather cleared up and the players were out on the field again. Cummins and Handscomb resumed the Australian Innings again.

The Heart Of The Matter:

It did not take long for the Indian bowlers to strike. Mohammed Shami in just the 2nd over of the day bowled an absolute beauty to dismiss Cummins. Shami bowled the first two balls short and they were wayward down the leg side. On the third ball, he got his line right. The ball pitched around the off-stump, jagged back sharply and stayed low leaving Cummins with nothing to do. The Stumps were rattled and the Indian Team was ecstatic and elated.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Cummins has been the lone batsman who has looked good for Australia throughout the entire series. So his dismissal at 25 runs surely left the Indian Team delighted.

What's Next:

The Dismissal of Cummins surely opened the doors for India. With weather playing a part in this Test Match, the Cummins' wicket was crucial in the context of the game.

Advertisement