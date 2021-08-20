Watch: Shardul Thakur sings a song while Rohit Sharma plays with his daughter during Team India's journey to Leeds

Team India's contingent left London today to travel to Leeds, which is the venue for the third Test match of the series. Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, and other team members are traveling by bus to reach their destination along with their family members.

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, shared a couple of stories on her official Instagram account to update fans about Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur's shenanigans during Team India's bus trip. In the first story, Rohit Sharma is sleeping with a blanket on his face in a sitting posture.

Rohit Sharma having a power nap during Team India's bus journey.

In the second story, fans could see Shardul Thakur singing a song while baby Samaira was grooving to the tune and playing with her father Rohit Sharma at the same time. In the last story, we can see Thakur having a nap on the floor of the bus

The third Test between India and England will commence on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds. Team India currently leads the 5-match series 1-0.

He has definitely gone a notch higher: Sachin Tendulkar praises Rohit Sharma after his recent performances

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his outstanding performances as a Test opener in the recent past. He pointed out that Sharma had exhibited a different side of his game during the Tests in England and showed admirable temperament.

Speaking to PTI, Tendulkar said:

"Whatever I have seen, I feel he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to the situation and play accordingly. He has been a leader there and KL has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests."

Tendulkar added:

"Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher."

