IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Shubman Gill takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss centurion Sikandar Raza

After scoring a superlative hundred to help India post a challenging total (289-8), Shubman Gill once again came to his side's rescue, courtesy of a breathtaking catch in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday, August 22, in Harare.

Sikandar Raza, who smashed his third hundred in six games, was threatening to take the game away from the tourists. The match was shifting fast in Zimbabwe's favor when Gill produced a full-length dive to get Raza out.

With 15 required off the last eight balls, Raza tried to smash one over the long-on fielder. However, he didn't get the required elevation. The ball was falling short of Gill, who timed his forward jump to perfection to scoop the ball inches above the ground.

With Raza out, Avesh Khan knocked off Victor Nyauchi to seal the game, winning it by 13 runs and keeping their unbeaten record against Zimbabwe intact.

"I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible" - Shubman Gill

Stand-in captain KL Rahul opted to bat first after winning the toss, unlike in the last two games. The Indian openers got their side off to a steady start, adding 63 runs for the first wicket.

From there on, it was all about Gill, who scored his maiden ODI century to put the visitors in the driver's seat. By the time he got out, Gill had 137 runs beside his name off 97 balls. His knock included including 15 boundaries and one six.

Sharing his game plan at the post-match presentation ceremony, the youngster said:

"I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to get through that. Once we were settled, we knew we could attack."

With the Zimbabwe series done and dusted, India will now shift their focus to the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway in the UAE on August 27.

