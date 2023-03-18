[Watch] 'Smart' run-out from Deepti Sharma leaves MI's Issy Wong stunned in WPL 2023

UP Warriorz vice-captain Deepti Sharma showed a great presence of mind in the first innings of the ongoing match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. She stunned MI batter Issy Wong with her smartness and dismissed her run-out in the final over of the innings.

Issy Wong looked in good touch as she scored 32 runs off 19 balls for the Mumbai Indians. She was batting with number 10 batter Jintimani Kalita in the final over bowled by Deepti Sharma.

Wong smashed a six and a four in the over. She connected the fourth ball well and attempted to take two runs off it. Her partner Kalita was not too interested in the second run. Kalita was ready to sacrifice her wicket as the throw arrived from the deep to bowler Deepti Sharma.

Quite surprisingly, Deepti didn't dislodge the bails at the non-striker's end. Instead, she threw the ball quickly towards the striker's end and hit the stumps. Issy Wong was caught short of her mark and had to return to the pavilion.

You can watch the video here:

Deepti Sharma executed another run-out in the same over

Deepti was not done by then. Later in the same over, Saika Ishaque and Jintimani Kalita tried to steal a run after Ishaque placed the ball towards the cover region.

Sharma quickly picked up the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end. She hit the target once again, with Ishaque falling short of her mark this time. Ishaque was run out for zero runs. Mumbai Indians were all out for 127, courtesy of the two run-outs from Deepti.

Sharma is currently batting in the middle for the UP Warriorz. She has scored five runs off eight deliveries at the time of writing. Grace Harris is batting in the middle with her.

The Warriorz need 31 runs in 29 balls to win the match.

