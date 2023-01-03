[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav is dismissed for 7 at his home ground in Mumbai as he miscues a scoop

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 7 in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3). Yadav attempted his trademark scoop shot but failed to get his timing right.

Hardik Pandya-led India were sent into bat after Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka had won the toss and decided to field first. Ishan Kishan got the hosts off to a rollicking start, smashing a six and two fours off Kasun Rajitha in the first over, which went for 17 runs.

Sri Lanka hit back, though, as Maheesh Theekshana trapped T20I debutant Shubman Gill lbw for 7 in the third over. The hosts would have been hoping for a big knock from Suryakumar, who had a sensational 2022. That wasn’t to be, as the right-hander was back in the dugout in the last over of the powerplay.

The 32-year-old tried to scoop the first delivery of the sixth over from pacer Chamika Karunaratne. The ball was fullish outside off. Suryakumar tried to get under it but was done in by the lack of pace. He was early into the stroke and ended up chipping the ball to short fine leg, where Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a simple catch.

Here's the video of his dismissal:

Team India found themselves in bigger trouble as Sanju Samson was also dismissed cheaply. The right-handertoe-ended a slog off Dhananjaya de Silva to short third man after making only five. India were struggling at 77-4 in the 11th over as Kishan was dismissed for 37.

Suryakumar Yadav was named vice-captain for T20I series

Suryakumar was rewarded for a fabulous 2022 by being named the vice-captain for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He was given the honour after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were not picked in the squad for the T20Is.

Reacting to his appointment as vice-captain, the Mumbai batter said a few days back:

“It wasn’t expected, but the way the past year has been for me, I can say that it’s like a reward for me. I’m feeling very good about it, and I’m really looking forward to it. I closed my eyes and asked myself: ‘Is this a dream?'

He continued:

"My father forwarded the (team) to me, because he’s always on social media. Then, we spoke to each other. He also sent me a small message: 'Not to take any pressure and enjoy your batting."

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

