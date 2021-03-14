Watch: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan receive their India caps ahead of the 2nd T20I

It is a big day for the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as they make their debuts for Team India. Both players were handed their India caps just before the toss for the second T20I between India and England.

Ishan Kishan received his cap from Indian captain Virat Kohli after a few words of encouragement and applause from all his teammates.

It was all smiles and hugs after the two received their caps as the mood was light and joyous during the team huddle. Yadav and Kishan were also spotted posing for the camera together.

"BIG DAY for @surya_14kumar & @ishankishan51 who are all set for their T20I debuts. What a moment for these two #TeamIndia #INDvENG," the official handle of the BCCI tweeted while sharing a small video.

Suryakumar Yadav, who waited for an opportunity for what seems to be an eternity, has finally made it to the top of the ranks.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has got his chance at just 22 following his exploits in domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both these players are quite experienced when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar Yadav has played in 170 T20 games, while Ishan Kishan has featured in 95 matches.

Both represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have been very important players for the franchise.

Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel make way for Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

For the second T20I against England, India sidelined Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel to make way for the debutants.

The visitors, meanwhile, had one forced change to make. Tom Curran replaced Mark Wood in the playing XI as the latter had a fitness issue.

After winning the toss in this match, captain Virat Kohli chose to bowl first. While he embraced the idea of challenging his side by batting first, he wanted to play to their strengths in this match.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid