Watch: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sharpens his horse-riding skills 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a video of himself riding a horse at his hometown in Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Ravindra Jadeja is extremely fond of his pet horses and has constantly been sharing pictures with them from his farmhouse. On Thursday, the all-rounder took to his Twitter account and uploaded a video of him riding on one of his horses.

Earlier in the month, immediately after returning home from the suspended IPL 2021, Jadeja shared an endearing picture of his pet horses from his farmhouse.

The Chennai Super Kings star had a memorable run in IPL 2021 until the tournament had to be suspended, owing to COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

In seven matches, he scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 161.72, including an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja claimed six wickets at a strike rate of 24. He also held on to eight catches besides effecting two crucial run-outs.

Ravindra Jadeja set for India comeback with England tour

In these tough times, we have a responsibility on our hands to keep ourselves safe. Wear a mask #StaySafe #StayHome! pic.twitter.com/MM790AczAO — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 29, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja missed out on the entire home series against England due to a thumb injury he sustained during India's tour of Australia. However, he has been chosen in the Indian squad for the England tour, which will consist of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as well as five Tests versus the host nation.

The all-rounder will soon fly to Mumbai, where he will serve his mandatory quarantine period with other members of the England-bound contingent. Following the completion of the isolation period, the Indian team will fly off to the UK on June 2. On arriving in England, the Indian contingent will have to undergo another 10-day quarantine in Southampton.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Test record in England

On current form and experience, Ravindra Jadeja will be a crucial member of India's Test squad. The 32-year-old has played five Tests in England, scoring 276 runs at an average of 30.66. With the ball, Jadeja has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 42.37.

India will begin their tour of England with the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18-22. The first Test of the five-match series against England will start in Nottingham from August 4.