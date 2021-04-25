IPL 2021: "Ravindra Jadeja has grown as a batsman" - Sanjay Bangar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting consultant Sanjay Bangar reflected on Ravindra Jadeja's evolution after the 19th match of IPL 2021.

Bangar, who was the Indian cricket team's batting coach until 2019, believed Ravindra Jadeja had improved a lot as a batsman. He added that the team management always knew Jadeja could make it big with the willow, and Bangar was happy to see him perform well.

Replying to Sportskeeda's question in a virtual press conference after the side's game against the Chennai Super Kings, RCB batting consultant Sanjay Bangar said:

"He's gained a lot of confidence. Right from 2016, he started playing regularly in Test format and then he kept on making contributions to the team's cause, even overseas. I think he has grown as a batsman. We all knew that he had fantastic potential because he is someone who has already scored three triple hundreds in domestic cricket. So, it is good to see he is contributing to the Indian team's cause and for CSK as well because he was the game changer today and all credit to CSK for having outplayed us."

Ravindra Jadeja played one of the best knocks of his T20 career to end the Royal Challengers Bangalore's winning streak. He smashed four fours and five sixes in his incredible 28-ball 62*.

Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Match award for his all-round brilliance

Ravindra Jadeja continued to torment RCB in the second innings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ravindra Jadeja was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match for his excellent performance in the match against RCB.

Advertisement

After scoring a fifty in the first innings, Jadeja picked up three wickets with the ball and executed a brilliant run out to turn the game entirely in CSK's favor.

Other bowlers soon completed the formalities as the Chennai Super Kings rose to the number one position in the IPL 2021 standings.