[Watch] Virat Kohli gets out immediately after reaching fifty as wait for 71st century continues

Virat Kohli, playing his first ODI since being relieved of his captaincy duties in the format, got off to a great start in the 1st match against South Africa in Paarl but failed to convert it into a big score. He was beaten by the spin and dip by a Tabraiz Shamsi delivery after making a half-century.

Kohli looked in great nick as he raced away to his 63rd fifty in ODIs in India's chase of 297 against South Africa, but was dismissed three balls after reaching the landmark.

Kohli looked to sweep Shamsi, but got a top-edge that lobbed up for a simple catch for South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

In a quest to break his century drought, Kohli got off to another great start but failed to convert it into the magic three figures.

The wicket saw India slump to 152/3 after a big partnership between him and Shikhar Dhawan had seemingly taken India to a position of strength.

Virat Kohli achieves another milestone with half-century

Virat Kohli today became India's highest run-scorer in ODIs away from home, overtaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

He now has 12220 runs overall in ODIs from 255 matches.

He and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 92-run stand after KL Rahul was dismissed by Aiden Markram in the 9th over.

Dhawan made 79 before being castled by Keshav Maharaj.

Kohli fell soon after Dhawan's departure.

Rishabh Pant (16) and Shreyas Iyer (17) looked to rebuild for the visitors, but the two of them fell in consecutive overs.

Iyer got a thin edge down the leg side as he looked to pull Lungi Ngidi, while Pant was stumped off an Andile Phehlukwayo delivery which went down his leg side as he came down the track.

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer followed soon as he pulled a short delivery from Ngidi straight to deep midwicket.

India were188/6 when Iyer was dismissed.

Earlier, the visitors had got off to a good start with the ball, reducing South Africa to 68/3 in 18 overs.

But Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen turned things around for the home side.

Bavuma hit 110 off 143 playing the anchor's role, while van der Dussen was the aggressor, smashing an unbeaten 129 off just 96 deliveries.

Their 204-run partnership powered South Africa to 296/4.

