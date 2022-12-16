[WATCH] Virat Kohli is overjoyed as Cheteshwar Pujara reaches first Test hundred since January 2019

Team India batter Virat Kohli was absolutely thrilled as teammate Cheteshwar Pujara brought up a much-awaited hundred on Day 3 of the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh on Friday, December 16.

India, who had posted 404 in their first innings, bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150, early on Day 3. However, the visitors decided not to enforce the follow on and came out to bat for the second time in the match.

Pujara, who was dismissed for 90 on Day 1, reached his first Test hundred in 52 innings in the 62nd over. On the fourth delivery of the over, India’s No. 3 batter danced down the track to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and whipped him past mid-on, whose dive was in vain. The ball proceeded to the boundary as the Indian batter brought up his first Test ton since January 2019, when he scored 193 in Sydney.

Even as the centurion celebrated the long-awaited landmark, Kohli was equally excited for his batting partner. The former India captain reacted by raising both his arms aloft and cheering on Pujara. India declared their innings on 258/2, immediately after the No.3 batter reached his 19th Test ton.

The 34-year-old featured in a 113-run stand for the second wicket with opener Shubman Gill, who notched up his maiden Test hundred. While Gill was dismissed for 110 off 152 balls, Pujara returned unconquered on 102 off 130 balls, his fastest Test hundred, and a knock which featured 13 fours. Kohli was unbeaten on 19 at the other end.

Earlier, Gill and stand-in skipper KL Rahul (23) added 70 runs for the opening wicket after India decided against enforcing the follow on. Before the batters took charge, Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul on Test comeback, having Ebadot Hossain caught down the leg for 17.

What Pujara said about missing out on a Test ton after the first innings

Interestingly, Pujara was asked about his failure to reach the three-figure mark in Tests after his dismissal in the first innings. Downplaying the hype, he replied that he was batting well and asserted that the hundred would come soon. The Saurashtra batter commented:

"Even if it's just 90, it's quite valuable for the team. It was a good ball, there was nothing I could have done. I am not too worried about not getting to the three-figure mark. I have been batting well and if I continue like this, hopefully it will come soon.”

BCCI @BCCI



A brilliant CENTURY by



Scorecard - #BANvIND He missed out on the three figure mark in the first innings, but gets there in style in the second innings.A brilliant CENTURY by @cheteshwar1 off 130 deliveries.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST He missed out on the three figure mark in the first innings, but gets there in style in the second innings.A brilliant CENTURY by @cheteshwar1 off 130 deliveries.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/ITmYuDpYIp

Set to chase 513, Bangladesh ended Day 3 on 42/0, needing a further 471 runs to pull off an improbable win.

