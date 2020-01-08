Watch – Virat Kohli’s hilarious mimicry of Harbhajan Singh’s bowling

The Indian captain is an entertainer both without and without the bat

India captain Virat Kohli revealed his funny side ahead of India's second T20I against Sri Lanka when he imitated veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's bowling style. The crowd at Indore was thoroughly entertained by Kohli’s mimicry skills.

The 31-year-old was seen bowling like his 2011 World Cup-winning teammate Harbhajan. The veteran spin bowler, who was at the venue as a commentator, was seen in a laughter riot.

Watch the full video here:

After the first T20I got washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled, Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20 international which India won by seven wickets.

Chasing 143 to win, the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul got the hosts off to a solid start, sharing 71 runs among themselves for the opening wicket. This was followed by a 51-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Virat for the third wicket. When Iyer departed in the 18th over, the Indian skipper finished things off in style with a fancy six over long leg.

Earlier in the game, Shardul Thakur’s three wickets, and Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav’s two wickets each helped India restrict the visitors to a below-par total of 142/9.

Avishka Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka were the only two Lankan batsmen who performed up to the mark. The third and final T20I series will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday.