[Watch] “Virat and Rohit are the ones” - When Sachin Tendulkar responded to Salman Khan about potential players to break his record

Virat Kohli on Sunday, November 5, scripted history as he broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI (49) tons.

That came as he smashed an unbeaten 101 off 121 on his 35th birthday, hitting 10 boundaries against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the one-sided match by 243 runs to stretch their unbeaten streak to eight games and consolidate the top spot in the points table.

With the ton, Kohli has become the second-highest leading run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup, with 543 runs in eight matches, including two tons and four half-centuries.

Following Kohli’s record century, Sachin Tendulkar’s old video has now gone viral on social media. In a video shared on X, Tendulkar told Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during an event that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the ones who could break his record.

Salman Khan asked:

"Can anyone break your record?"

Sachin Tendulkar replied:

"I think those who can, are sitting in this room only. Virat and Rohit are the ones."

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Salman had asked Tendulkar about the ones who could break his 100 centuries record. Kohli, however, is still 21 tons short of Tendulkar’s overall centuries tally. He has slammed 49 in ODIs, 29 in Tests, and one in T20Is, respectively.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, slammed 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma has smashed 45 tons in international cricket. He is placed fourth on the overall list with the most tons for India. Rahul Dravid, who is currently India's head coach, is third with 48 centuries.

“I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days” – Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli for the special milestone following the latter’s 49th ODI ton. The 50-year-old hopes that Kohli breaks his record in the "next few days."

Tendulkar wrote on X:

“Well played, Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”

Expand Tweet

Kohli, who was adjudged Player of the Match, was delighted with his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar’s wish. He said in the post-match presentation:

“(On Sachin's message) It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me.”

Virat Kohli will next be in action against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12. At the venue, he has smashed four centuries for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).