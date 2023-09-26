[Watch] Wasim Jaffers shares hilarious meme as India set to make bulk of changes for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

0Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme on social media as the hosts are set to make a bulk of changes for the third and final ODI. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

For the uninitiated, India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, senior batter Virat Kohli, and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav have rejoined the squad after being rested for the first two games. Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the side after taking a break during the second ODI.

Amid this, Jaffer shared a hilarious meme on X (formerly known as Twitter) on the eve of the match, i.e., Tuesday (September 26). The 45-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“India trying to fit everyone in the XI with Rohit, Virat, Bumrah, and Kuldeep back in the side.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad has already been released from the squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur are likely to be rested for the final ODI.

The trio along with Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are likely to make way for Rohit, Virat, Pandya, Kuldeep, and Bumrah.

In addition, Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the first two ODIs, could replace Mohammed Shami in the playing XI.

Team India are leading the three-match series 2-0

Team India are leading the three-match ODI series 2-0. The hosts won the first ODI by five wickets, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s fifer, followed by half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The Men in Blue defeated Australia by 99 runs via the DLS method in the second match. Gill and Shreyas Iyer smashed centuries, while Rahul and Yadav chipped in with half-centuries. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then starred with the ball with three wickets apiece.

Rohit Sharma-led squad for the third and final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (reportedly rested), Shardul Thakur (reportedly rested).