[Watch] When Pakistan became first team to forfeit a Test in cricket history after being accused of ball-tampering

The Test match between England and Pakistan at the Oval in 2006 has ended up in record books for a unique reason. It became the first Test match in history where a team forfeited, forcing the officials to concede victory to the opposition.

It was the final Test of the four-match series during Pakistan's tour of England in the summer of 2006. England batted first in the contest and got bundled out cheaply for 173 runs in just 53.2 overs. Mohammad Asif and Umar Gul bowled well and scalped four wickets apiece on a day 1 pitch.

Mohammad Yousuf (128), Mohammad Hafeez (95), Imran Farhat (91), and Faisal Iqbal (58) helped Pakistan post a mammoth score of 504 in reply to England's 173. The visitors took a massive lead of 331 runs courtesy of their dominant batting performance. English bowlers toiled hard on a decent batting track, with Steve Harmison (4/125) being the pick of the bowlers.

After a poor performance in the first innings, the hosts put on a better fight in the third innings. Top-order batters Andrew Strauss (54), Alastair Cook (83), and Kevin Pietersen (96) stood up for their side and helped them to 298/4 in 72 overs.

Paul Collingwood (26*) and Ian Bell (6*) were unbeaten at Tea break for the hosts on day 4. Pakistan players then refused to come out to play for the final session after Tea in protest after they were accused of tampering with the ball. It transpired after onfield umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove docked five runs from visiting team's total as a fine for trying to change the shape of the ball.

Expand Tweet

Umpires declared England the winner after Pakistan's refusal

The umpires waited for a while for the Inzamam-ul-Haq-led side to take the field after the Tea break. After their reluctance to do so, the match officials dislodged the bails and then declared the English team as the winner.

Two years later, the ICC changed the game's decision to a draw. However the MCC upheld England's victory, on the grounds of the decision setting a bad example.