[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal curses West Indian player during a chat with Virat Kohli on Day 2 of Dominica Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his Test debut into a memorable one, hammering a century on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica on Thursday. However, a video is doing the rounds on social media in which he is heard cursing a West Indian player during a chat with Virat Kohli.

India dominated Day 2 of the Dominica Test, going to stumps at 312/2. Responding to West Indies’ first-innings total of 150, they resumed the day at 80/2. Jaiswal, who was unbeaten on 40 overnight, went on to complete his hundred on his Test debut with a single off Alick Athanaze to fine leg. At the other end, skipper Rohit Sharma also notched up his 10th Test ton.

While Rohit was dismissed immediately after crossing three figures, Jaiswal remained on 143 at stumps. Towards the end of the day’s play, Jaiswal was heard using a swear word while complaining about a West Indian player to Kohli.

“Hate na b***c**d samne se. Samne aake khada ho gaya [He should be moving away, came and stood in front],” Jaiswal said.

From the video, it appears that Jaiswal was referring to the bowler coming in his way.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Jaiswal added an unbroken 72 for the third wicket by stumps on Day 2. While Jaiswal is unbeaten on 143, Kohli is batting on 36 off 96 balls, having hit just one four.

“An emotional moment” - Yashasvi Jaiswal after scoring maiden Test ton on debut

Speaking after scoring a hundred on Test debut, Jaiswal described the feeling as an emotional one.

“[It] was an emotional moment (on his century), was just proud of myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further. It's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai,” he told Jio Cinema.

On the challenge of batting on the Dominica surface, he added that the pitch is on the slower side.

“The outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything, I've just gone out to express myself,” Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, India will resume their first innings on Day 3, looking to stretch their lead of 162 into a potentially match-winning one.

