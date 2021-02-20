"Watching the whole thing unfold was sickening" - Alex Hales opens up on being dropped from England's World Cup squad

Alex Hales has described his exclusion from England's 2019 World Cup squad as a 'sickening' blow. The opener was dropped from the World Cup team after being found positive for using recreational drugs twice. Since then, he has not featured for England.

Alex Hales, who is still hopeful about representing his country, was the leading run-scorer in BBL 10. However, he was ignored for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India.

Speaking about his experience of being dropped, the 32-year old said in an interview on Sky Sports:

"At first, watching the whole thing unfold was sickening. It is really quite hard to put into words that feeling when you're told the bad news. That drive home was probably the worst I've ever felt in my life."

Pwoah, Alex Hales is in a mood tonight! 21 runs from the over if you don't mind 😳 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/PKc5ZYxhti — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2021

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said that Alex Hales had lost the team's trust after the recreational drugs incident. The 32-year-old revealed that he has tried to reach Morgan and earn back his confidence.

"I feel like two years is a very long time in an international sportsman's career - two years is a very long time at the peak of your cricket. I sent a message to Morgie around April last year, just as we went into lockdown, but obviously it'd only been a year since it happened, so he wasn't ready to talk about anything like that. I'd like to have some conversations with some people over, hopefully, the next couple of months and see how I can go about regaining trust as I'm currently not around the squad," Hales added.

Alex Hales last represented England in a T20I against the West Indies in March 2019.

"Think I'm a lot better now" - Alex Hales

Alex Hales in action for England

Alex Hales is confident that he still possesses the skills to set the international stage on fire. He is hoping to get another chance to be a part of England's limited-overs set-up.

"The pinnacle of cricket is still international cricket, so I'd love to be able to force my way back into that limited-overs side somehow. I think I'm a lot better [now], but I guess it's hard to tell when you've not played for a couple of year. I still feel like I'm sharp, and fit. I still feel like I can challenge the best bowlers in the world, so I definitely feel like I'm good enough to still be playing, and hopefully, I can get another crack," Hales said.

Alex Hales will be in action in the PSL, which starts today. He will be seen representing the Karachi Kings. It remains to be seen if the opener will play for England again.