WBBL 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Australia is all set to host the eighth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) starting on October 13, Thursday. The competition will follow a double round-robin format with knockout finals.

A total of eight teams will participate in this year's WBBL. These include the Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

The Perth Scorchers will enter WBBL 2022 as defending champions after defeating the Adelaide Strikers in the previous edition’s grand finale by 12 runs. The date for this year’s final is yet to be announced, with the final league-stage matches set to take place on November 20.

WBBL 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, October 13

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, 2:10 pm.

Friday, October 14

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, 9:30 am.

Saturday, October 15

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, 10:10 am.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 1:35 pm.

Sunday, October 16

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, 4:45 am.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, 8:10 am.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, 11:30 am.

Monday, October 17

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, 1:35 pm.

Tuesday, October 18

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, 10:00 am.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, 1:35 pm.

Thursday, October 20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, 2:40 am.

Friday, October 21

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, 6:30 am.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, 9:55 am.

Saturday, October 22

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, 9:00 am.

Sunday, October 23

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, 8:10 am.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 11:45 am.

Monday, October 24

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, 10:00 am.

Tuesday, October 25

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, 10:45 am.

Thursday, October 27

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:40 pm.

Friday, October 28

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, 9:45 am.

Saturday, October 29

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, 4:45 am.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, 8:30 am.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, 1:40 pm.

Sunday, October 30

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, 9:30 am.

Monday, October 31

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, 9:30 am.

Wednesday, November 2

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, 10:00 am.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, 1:35 pm.

Thursday, November 3

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:40 pm.

Friday, November 4

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, 10:00 am.

Saturday, November 5

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, 7:30 am.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, 10:55 am.

Sunday, November 6

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, 4:45 am.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 8:10 am.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, 11:20 am.

Monday, November 7

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:40 pm.

Wednesday, November 9

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 9:30 am.

Thursday, November 10

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, 9:30 am.

Friday, November 11

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 12:30 pm.

Saturday, November 12

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, 4:45 am.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, 8:10 am.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, 12:30 pm.

Sunday, November 13

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, 4:45 am.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, 8:10 am.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, 9:30 am.

Monday, November 14

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, 12:30 pm.

Tuesday, November 15

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, 9:30 am.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:40 pm.

Wednesday, November 16

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 9:30 am.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:40 pm.

Friday, November 18

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:10 am.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:35 pm.

Saturday, November 19

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, 5:10 am.

Sunday, November 20

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, 4:45 am.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 8:10 am.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, 8:30 am.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 11:45 am.

WBBL 2022 Knockouts

Eliminator: TBC.

Challenger: TBC.

Final: TBC.

WBBL 2022: Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV will live stream all the matches of WBBL 2022 for fans in India. A few selected matches from the ongoing edition of the Women's Big Bash League will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

WBBL 2022: Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Tahlia McGrath (c), Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Jemma Barsby, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson.

Brisbane Heat

Jess Jonassen (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Danni Wyatt, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll.

Replacement players: Jess Kerr, Lucy Hamilton.

Hobart Hurricanes

Elyse Vllani (c), Nicola Carey, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Hayley Jensen, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman.

Melbourne Renegades

Sophie Molineux (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellen Falconer, Ella Hayward, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb.

Melbourne Stars

Nicole Faltum (c), Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid.

Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Charis Bekker, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Wyllie.

Sydney Sixers

Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Suzie Bates, Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Angela Genford, Kate Peterson.

Sydney Thunder

Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson.

