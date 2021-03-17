“We always want to help India win”: Ishan Kishan on the emergence of youngsters over the last few months

Ishan Kishan spoke to the press after his dream debut which helped India bounce back into the T20I series against England and restore parity to 1-1. The debutant revealed that he doesn’t feel competition from the other youngsters in the side as they all just want to help India win.

The last few months have been positive for the future of Indian cricket. Players like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant have all seized their opportunities with grace.

Often faced with immense pressure and responsibilities, the newcomers have shown plenty of confidence and belief.

Ishan Kishan became the latest player to join that list. The Indian bowlers did a great job by restricting England to 164 in the second T20I. While the chase looked straightforward, it became complicated when KL Rahul departed in the very first over with no runs on the board.

However, Ishan Kishan kept his cool and played some fabulous shots with captain Kohli at the other end. The youngster became the second Indian to score a fifty on his T20I debut and was also adjudged to be the Man of the Match.

Speaking on his dynamic with the rest of the youngsters who he has played with before, Ishan Kishan said, “Obviously when you play along with these players who have done so well for India lately, it doesn’t pressurize me."

Speaking further, Ishan said, "Instead, it makes me happy because, at the end of the day, we all want to perform for India, we all want to help India win. So, whenever someone does well, I feel very proud, especially if it’s someone I’ve played with before."

He concluded, "More than pressure from the competition, I instead think about how I can improve. I just keep on working and trying to figure out how I can get better. That’s all I focus on.”

We had to stick to the process and execute ourselves better: Ishan Kishan on the loss in the first match

Speaking about the first match defeat against the visitors, Ishan Kishan reckoned that pretty much nothing changed after the game. The team only needed to execute their plans better. “We had a bad game, but we had to stick to the process, the plan, and focus on executing ourselves better,” Ishan Kishan added.

The youngster also mentioned that India tried to stick to the same plans as the first match. The team only needed to change minor details concerning how batsmen should play their strokes and how the wicket might behave during the second innings.