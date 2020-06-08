"We both got death threats!" Tim Bresnan on getting Sachin Tendulkar out and denying him the 100th ton

Tim Bresnan and Rod Tucker both received death threats after getting Sachin out.

The absence of DRS meant Sachin Tendulkar could not even challenge the decision.

Sachin Tendulkar was agonizingly denied his 100th ton in Oval

Former England Pacer Tim Bresnan has made some startling revelations. He said he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received several death threats after trapping Sachin Tendulkar out on 91 in the 2011 Oval test, thereby denying the ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar a record-breaking 100th international century.

Speaking at 'Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off' podcast, Bresnan said:

“We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after, I got them on Twitter and he (Tucker) had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, ‘How dare you give him out? It was missing leg.’

Sachin Tendulkar had entered a slump

Sachin Tendulkar's 98th and 99th international century came against England and South Africa in the 2011 WC respectively. Sachin Tendulkar had a lean patch afterwards as he struggled to reach the three-figure mark in the rest of his outings in the WC and the first three matches of the English tour.

After a relatively lean patch, Sachin Tendulkar was all set to breach the 100 international-century mark when he was caught LBW by Bresnan.

“It was at The Oval in the last Test of the series. This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well (91), definitely going to get it (his century). We win the series and go to number one in the world.” added Bresnan.

BCCI at the time was hesitant to use the Decision Review System (DRS) and although the ball was clearly missing leg, Sachin Tendulkar had no option but to return to the hut in the absence of DRS.

“He was on 99 international hundreds and there were no referrals in that series because the BCCI didn’t like it,” said Tim Bresnan.

Bresnan further divulged that he met the umpire Rod Tucker a few months later where the Australian umpire mentioned that he had to beef-up his security.

"Mate, I’ve had to get a security guard and stuff." Tucker told Bresnan, explaining that the pandemonium that had ensued after adjudging Tendulkar LBW had led him to take this serious step.