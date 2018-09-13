We hate swings and turning tracks but we are the best.

All my speeches are written by him [Signalling towards the coach]

The article contains harsh criticism and honest admiration of the Indian National Men’s Cricket Team and the critic like everyone else is an ardent follower of the game and has never played even a single professional match in the history, so the questions or the assertions that are raised below will be the moral victory for the critic just like this series was a moral victory for Virat Kohli. In the end, we are all united by one mutual dream that is to see the Indian captain lifting the trophy in the Queen’s own backyard.

The English summer of test cricket comes to an end with Joe Root lifting the Specsavers Test Series trophy and also brings down the curtain on the illustrious career of Alastair Cook. The former England skipper who looked miserable in front of Indian pacers and spinners in four matches meant business in the last game of his career. Scoring the total of 218 runs in his last match, he overtook the Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the fifth highest run scorer and the highest scoring left-hander in the history of the test cricket. Playing his first and last match against the Indians and scoring a century in both, Chef has come a long way and definitely deserves a standing ovation for the career he had. Thank you, Alastair Cook, for the memories.

The dismal overseas performance of the Indian cricket team continues. The management, staff, coach, captain and his men have failed to learn from the past mistakes and adapting and improvising wasn’t up to the mark. The captain Virat Kohli is happy to take only the positives from the series but it won’t cost him a penny to have a look over the negatives as well. The series loss against the Proteas wasn’t enough to enlighten Indian batsmen that they have to bat without any fear, going against their natural game always costs them dearly. The consistent effort to defend and let the king of swing Anderson weave his own magic and proved to be deadly as the batsmen barring Virat Kohli were left gasping for room to breathe. Nottingham has breached thanks to one of the best batsmen in the world right now. No guesses for that. Lords was a disaster. And Team India came close in all the other matches only to see the English victorious after the herculean effort. Credit goes to Root and his men on leveraging the key moments in each session to gain an advantage over the clueless visitors.

