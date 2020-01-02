We have to counter breeze factor during Tests in New Zealand, believes Ajinkya Rahane

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Ajinkya Rahane believes that having the technique to counter the breeze factor will be crucial.

India have a big tour of New Zealand coming up in February and the vice-captain of India's Test side Anjinkya Rahane feels that adjusting to the windy conditions of New Zealand will be key to their hopes of a series win. India will play five T20Is, three ODIs and 2 Tests against New Zealand and Rahane will be playing the second four-day practise game to prepare for the all-important first Test at Wellington.

"We played there in 2014...there is a breeze factor that is involved. I guess getting used to conditions will be the key as there will be more sideways movement because of breeze," Rahane was quoted as saying by TOI.

"In the last tour, I played in Wellington but Christchurch, we will be playing a Test match after a long time. Getting used to conditions will be key," he added.

Rahane made his reputation as one of India's dependable batsmen in Tests when he scored his maiden Test ton in New Zealand when India toured back in 2014. He believes that playing closer to the body will be one of the key things that will help in tackling the conditions. With some minor changes here and there, Rahane will be looking to take his experience and momentum of playing the four-day game for India A into the first Test.

"You have to focus on the basics as you can't think too much about your technique. It's about keeping your game simple, playing close to the body, as late as possible and according to the situation. Pace and bounce will be different," Rahane asserted.

"I think it's a good idea to have shadow tours with India A. So, before playing Test matches, if India A matches are there, it's good preparation for us. It helps in acclimatisation," he concluded.