"We were just trying to take it one ball at a time" - Travis Head on his match-winning partnership with Marnus Labuschagne on day three in Indore

Australian batter Travis Head said that he tried to take it one ball at a time during the tricky run chase on day three of the third Test against India in Indore. The left-hander, who stayed unbeaten at 49, admitted that they had to stay calm at the crease, given how dramatically things had moved in the first two Tests.

After losing the first two games of the series in Nagpur and Delhi, Australia consigned India to a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat in Indore as they chased down the 76-run target successfully. Although the visitors lost Usman Khawaja for a duck off the second ball of the innings, Head joined Marnus Labuschagne to stitch an unbeaten 78-run stand.

Travis Head after the ball change: 44 (31)



#INDvAUS Travis Head before the ball change: 5 (22)Travis Head after the ball change: 44 (31) Travis Head before the ball change: 5 (22)Travis Head after the ball change: 44 (31)#INDvAUS https://t.co/xtR2rz9YXy

Speaking after Australia's nine-wicket victory, the South Australian reflected that clarity and belief in their plans were critical, given how fast things have happened. Head stated that they knew India would arguably find themselves on top at times; however, Australia had to stay composed.

"I just tried to take it one step a time. We have seen it throughout the series that with the wickets, the quality of bowling, anything can happen. So we were just trying to take it one ball at a time. It's just nice to contribute. In the lead up to the test series, we had to make sure to be clear in our plans. We had to make some changes, but I think we've done a fantastic job to come back after being under pressure in the first two games. We knew it wasn't going to be clean sailing. There were going to be times when India were going to be on top, times when we could get the runs. It was important that we just kept a calm head."

With the win, Australia have also sealed a spot in the World Test Championship final, set to take place in June at The Oval. However, India are yet to qualify for the same and face a battle with Sri Lanka.

"Long may he continue" - Travis Head on Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on off-spinner Nathan Lyon's remarkable performance in the Indore Test, Head conceded:

"Unbelievable. He does what he does. He has the most wickets in the subcontinent for an Australian bowler. Long may he continue."

Lyon picked up 11 wickets in the Test, including eight in the second innings, to bowl India out cheaply twice. The fourth and final Test between the two sides starts on March 9th in Ahmedabad.

