We knew we could do it: Paul Stirling says after Ireland chase down 329

Ireland vice-captain Paul Stirling revealed that there was always a sense of belief within the Ireland team that they could chase down the target of above 300 set by England in the third ODI. England had already won the series and were 2-0 up going into the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Paul Stirling scored a brilliant 142 to set up an Irish win

A brilliant hundred from England skipper Eoin Morgan helped England post a daunting total of 328 in their 50 overs. Needing 329 to win, Paul Stirling got Ireland off to a flying start and played his natural game to score a fantastic 142 runs which helped Ireland chase down the target with 7 wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Ireland had chased down a target of 328 against England back during the 2011 World Cup where Kevin O'Brien was the centurion. Paul Stirling stated that that was the win from which the Irish team took inspiration and produced a stellar performance.

"It was brilliant to get our first win in the competition, especially after a few tough performances in the last two games. We showed a lot of character to come back and are just delighted to get the win," Paul Stirling said at the post-match presentation.

"We’ve chased over 300 a number of times, particularly in World Cups, so we knew we could do it. It (the big target) maybe just freed us up a little bit to go a bit harder up top and have a bit of fun," Paul Stirling further added.

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie also played a fantastic knock of 113 and together they put up Ireland's record second wicket stand of 214 runs. Paul Stirling was relieved that Ireland finally got off the mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League as the win in the third ODI gave them 10 points. It was due to this that Paul Stirling rated his ninth ODI century as one of his very best.

"This one is up top there, definitely. To do it against England in England is a nice one to have under your belt, but it was a team performance. It is the win that counts and 10 points there on the board. They are the most important things," Paul Stirling said.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points will determine which teams will make it to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.