"We have to learn how to bat like Root" - Dinesh Chandimal says there are no excuses for Sri Lanka's batting lapses against England

Dinesh Chandimal has said that England outplayed Sri Lanka in their 2-0 series whitewash. Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Sri Lanka captain said that England's batting quality, especially Joe Root's, made the difference in the series.

"We were outplayed today. We have done the hard work the last three days, but as a batting unit we made the same mistakes we made in the first Test on the first day. No excuses, we have to learn how to bat like Root, he was outstanding. We need to be patient that's the key when it comes to batting. We did well in patches but it's not good enough, especially against a good team like England, so we have to do well every day. Credit goes to England, they have done tremendously well. If our batting unit takes responsibility and we get 250-plus that will be a good total on this pitch. As a unit, we have to step up and going forward learn how to play with patience."

Sri Lanka were handed a series clean-sweep after England chased down their target of 164 runs on day five with six wickets in hand. Dom Sibley scored a half-century to lead the way for England.

But it was Joe Root who was named the Man of the Match for his incredible knock of 186 in the first innings. The England captain was also named Man of the Series after scoring 426 runs over the course of the two days.

England set for blockbuster India series after Sri Lanka hammering

Joe Root helped England ease to victory against Sri Lanka

England will now turn their attention to the four-match Test series against India, which will be vital for their hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final. India will undoubtedly offer a much tougher test to England, especially in the sub-continent conditions.

The first two Tests will take place in Chennai, with the first Test between England and India due to get underway on February 5, 2021.