Down 0-1 and minus big names like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, skipper Ajinkya Rahane has a humongous task of hand as he leads India into the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

MCG is one of the rare venues in Australia where India have tasted decent success. They have three Test wins to their name at Melbourne, the most recent one coming during the previous visit in 2018-19.

At a press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane was asked whether their past record at the MCG will give them confidence. Admitting that India have done well at Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane, however, stated that staying in the moment is more important. He said:

“Our record at MCG is really good. But, what is important is for all of us to start well. Our Record was good in 2018 and in 2014, but it’s all about staying in the moment, and reading the situation well. We need to play to our potential. I think staying in the moment will really help us going into tomorrow’s Test match.”

ALERT🚨: #TeamIndia for 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia to be played in MCG from tomorrow announced. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4g1q3DJmm7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Virat Kohli’s parting message to Ajinkya Rahane and co

On whether regular captain Virat Kohli had a message for the team before heading on his paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane replied in the affirmative. The middle-order batsman revealed -

“Virat spoke to all of us before leaving. We had our team dinner in Adelaide. He spoke to us about being positive, just playing to our strengths and playing as a unit. That’s what we have been doing for so many years. It’s all about that. It’s all about staying in the moment. Playing for each other and enjoying each other’s success and helping each other out.”

Getting ready!



Snapshots from #TeamIndia's practice session at the MCG.

📷Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/Uia84yrvxR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane made 42 in the first innings at Adelaide, but was involved in Virat Kohli's untimely run out. He perished without scoring in the second innings as India crumbled to 36 all out.