'We were out-bowled by India in the last series' - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood admitted that the Indian bowlers had out-bowled the Aussies during their 2018-19 tour to Australia.

He added that the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith will make a huge difference this time.

Josh Hazlewood mentioned that the Indian seamers did a great job with the new ball on the last tour

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has mentioned that they are keen to bounce back in the upcoming India-Australia Test series after being out-bowled by India last time around. He also attributed Indian bowlers' success on the last tour to their excellent use of the new ball.

Josh Hazlewood spoke highly about the Indian pace battery while looking forward to the Indian Test tour to Australia in the latest episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

On being asked about the boxes the Indian fast bowlers had ticked as a collective unit in the 2018-19 Test series against Australia, Josh Hazlewood pointed out to their effective use of the new ball as the most important aspect.

"I think first of all they used the new ball very well. I think that is crucial in Australia, there is not much happening between overs 20 and probably 60, that is quite a good time to bat as the bounce is consistent."

Josh Hazlewood credited Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and the likes for invariably making early breakthroughs with the new ball, which always put the Australian batting under enormous pressure.

"I think using that new ball, Ishant Sharma always got an early breakthrough, Mohammed Shami and guys like that. It is crucial to do that. Also the second new ball if it gets to that point, making the best of that. So, whenever the ball is nice and hard in Australia, those are the crucial moments in Test matches."

Josh Hazlewood's views on the upcoming India-Australia series

Josh Hazlewood believes that the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith will make a lot of difference

Josh Hazlewood was further asked about how much of a difference will the return of David Warner and Steve Smith make to the side. He responded that it would be a major boost for Australia as the duo were their premier batsmen in the last few years.

"It obviously makes a huge difference. They are our 2 best batsmen over the last 5 or 6 years and when you take them out of any international team it looks totally different. So, we are very happy to have those guys back."

Josh Hazlewood signed off by stating that the Aussie bowlers were looking forward to setting the record straight in the upcoming series while admitting that they were out-bowled by the Indians in the last series.

"Certainly the bowlers are keen to get back out there and get on top of things again after being out-bowled last series, which doesn't happen too often in Australia. Credit to the Indian quicks. They would be also looking forward to it and things are looking promising for the summer."

India had won the 2018-19 series 2-1 against Australia, the first time an Asian team had won a Test series in Australia. While Cheteshwar Pujara had starred with the bat, the Indian pace bowlers had outshone the Aussie quicks.

The Indian pace bowling quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav had accounted for 50 Australian wickets between them. Bumrah had finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series, along with Nathan Lyon, with 21 scalps to his credit.