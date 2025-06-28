“We refrain from making moral judgement” - When current RCB coach hit back at MS Dhoni during IND vs ENG 2011 series

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower were involved in a verbal exchange during England's tour of India in 2011. Dhoni's men endured a dismal tour of England earlier in the year, losing the Test and ODI series by 0-4 and 0-3 margins, respectively. The Men in Blue also lost the one-off T20I in their 2011 England tour.

However, the tide turned in the home series against England a few months later, with India sealing the five-match ODI series after winning the first three games.

The matches saw both teams exhibit over-the-top behavior, leading to Dhoni saying after the third ODI at Mohali (via Cricket Country):

"It’s important to be nice to your opposition team. When you are under pressure you will definitely commit mistakes. England have five specialist bowlers. As far as talent is concerned, they are a very good side but they need to stick together in the next two games."

Dhoni's remarks did not go down well with Flower, who responded:

“I have seen some of the comments. As a principle we try to focus in our jobs and we refrain from making moral judgment about the opposition. I think the officials are there to ensure that sporting conduct occurs and if the game was not played in the right way, it’s their job to step in. After the game, the match referee spoke to both captains about both sides’ behaviour and I think he was right to do so."

The series-sealing Mohali ODI saw India chase down a massive 299 in the final over, with skipper Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 35 from 31 deliveries.

"Think they should change the plan for the next two games" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni continued slamming England for their conduct in the first three ODIs of the 2011 home series. He cheekily suggested that the visitors change their approach (sledging) in the final two matches, considering the 0-3 series scoreline.

"It’s not only about ‘giving it’ to the opposition. You have to be fair. I think they should change the plan for the next two games," said Dhoni (via Cityam).

MS Dhoni's men continued their dominance, winning the next two matches in Mumbai and Kolkata to complete a 5-0 ODI series whitewash against England. However, India lost the one-off T20I that followed by six wickets.

