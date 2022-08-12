3 DC superheroes that resemble Rishabh Pant 

Rishabh Pant has turned into one of the biggest global superstars in the modern game. The 24-year-old has become a key player for the Indian side in all three formats, thanks to his match-winning potential with the bat.

The Delhi batter has already put in some exceptional match-winning performances in his young career. Be it the sensational Test win in Gabba or his recent century against England in ODIs, Pant's heroics are always around the corner.

While Spiderman might be his favorite superhero, let's take a look at three DC superheroes that resemble the Indian wicketkeeper.

#1 Nightwing

In the DC Universe, Nightwing learns his traits from Batman/Bruce Wayne, who plays his mentor. Eventually taking over the mantle, Nightwing adds a bit of his own character to the superhero. In a sense, he is portrayed as a much lighter Batman.

This is much like the equation shared between the Delhi Capitals captain and his mentor MS Dhoni. In this case (for fictional purposes only), Dhoni would be the capped crusader with Rishabh Pant as his fellow sidekick.

Much like Nightwing, the young wicketkeeper is a bit more cheerful and cheeky compared to the usually serious Dhoni.

#2 Aquaman

Half-human, half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry aka Aquaman was born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. He shoulders the responsibility of watching over all the planet’s oceans and their creatures.

Much like the King of the Seven Seas, Rishabh Pant is an animal lover too. The Delhi lad is always up for the opportunity to interact with various animals, stories of which he keeps sharing on Instagram. He also has a pet dog named Kucchi, who he enjoys spending time with.

#3 The Flash

Barry Allen aka The Flash is the fastest man on earth, often depicted as the most fun and relaxed superhero compared to his fellow Justice League partners. While he can achieve complex things most other heroes can't, he tends to joke around every now and then.

That in most ways sums up Rishabh Pant too, doesn't it? The southpaw batter can play the most unorthodox shots in the book and make them look ridiculously easy, all while having a smile on his face with a few jokes as well.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat