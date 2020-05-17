'We thought Shahid Afridi was our friend', Harbhajan Singh vows not to be associated with Afridi anymore

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh endured a lot of altercations with Shahid Afridi during their playing days

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh vowed to not be associated with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in any way after the latter's despicable comments towards Kashmir and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

During a Live Instagram session, Harbhajan Singh went on a rant against Afridi and made extremely emotional remarks about the latter's hateful comments while on a tour of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir recently.

In one of his videos, Shahid Afridi was heard saying:

"The world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

Harbhajan Singh spoke from his heart and said:

"We though Shahid Afridi was our friend. But his habits are nothing like that of a friend... What Afridi said was extremely rude and that kind of insult towards our nation, or PM or the citizens of our country is totally unacceptable. He should talk within his limits... It's a mistake if he thinks that we will still be in touch after all these insults directed towards us."

"Whatever help was to be given has been provided. From now onwards, it is my promise to the Indian people that I won't aid them in any kind of help or be associated with him anymore."

Harbhajan Singh clarified his stance, along with that of Yuvraj Singh, regarding their donations to the Shahid Afridi Foundation for facilitating COVID-19 relief efforts. He added:

"We [Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh] recieved a lot of abuse from our own people for donating to the Shahid Afridi foundation. We did what we did at that time because it felt like we were giving back to humanity."

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to deliver a fitting reply to Shahid Afridi's hate speech. The post saw Gambhir taunting Afridi for still behaving like a 16-year-old, the age when he made his debut for Pakistan. This added fuel to the already existing bad blood between Gambhir and Afridi that has been prevalent since their playing days.

Gambhir wrote:

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?”

Fans slammed Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh recently donated money to the Shahid Afridi Foundation

Last month, both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were slammed by the Indian public for their donations towards the Shahid Afridi Foundation. However, in response to their criticism, Yuvraj Singh defended their efforts to help those in need, wasn't curtailed by the borders of any country.

Yuvraj Singh wrote:

"These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on http://donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh."